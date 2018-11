Driver Injured in Duluth Rollover Crash

Authorities Continue to Investigate the Incident

Twitter: Duluth Police Department

DULUTH, Minn. – A driver was injured in a roll over crash that took place Sunday evening in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood.

According to authorities the accident happened on 6th Avenue east and 7th Street with police notifying the public of the incident at 5:16 p.m.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The Duluth Police Department is investigating the incident.