Duluth YMCA, Gary New Duluth Recreation Center Hold Free Veterans Dinner

The dinner also collected money for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Gary New Duluth Recreation Center and the Y put on a free community dinner Monday night to raise awareness and collect donations for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.

Although it was free, there was a donation jar set up for the MACV, a West Duluth organization that helps veterans find homes and supports them through daily life. Working with this non–profit to put on this dinner was an easy choice for the organizers.

“I think it’s important for our community to come together right now. It seems like everyone’s against each other and very divided so I always want to provide opportunities for people to come together, have conversation and there’s no better way to do that than over a meal and supporting our veterans is a great cause that I think everyone can rally around,” senior program director at the Y Sara Eder said.

Over 40 people showed up for the dinner, including many local veterans who understood the importance of helping each other.

“It’s very important. There’s a lot of veterans that do fall between the cracks and any help they can get is good help,” Coast Guard and Navy veteran Gary Stockhan said.