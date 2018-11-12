Fire Engulfs Zup’s Market In Cook

COOK, Minn. – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the Zup’s Food Market in Cook Monday around 8:30 p.m.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the family owned business on Highway 53 in a video posted on Facebook by the Northland FireWire. At one point, large flames were also seen shooting out of the building.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Zup’s also owns grocery stores in Ely, Babbitt, Aurora, Tower and Silver Bay.

It was in 2011 when the Zup’s in Babbitt caught on fire and burned to the ground. The store there reopened in 2012.