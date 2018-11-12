Free Turkey Bowl, Skating Wednesday in Duluth

Duluth Parks and Rec Department is Hosting a Free Turkey Bowl Wednesday, November 14 at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Center

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division is hosting a Turkey Bowl event on Wednesday, November 14

from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center, 120 South 30th Avenue West.

The event is free and open to the public.

Families are invited to take part in frozen turkey bowling, drawings for free turkeys, music and treats.

Children should be accompanied by an adults.

Limited skates are available to use for free.

There will also be a meet and greet with military service men and women, as well as a holiday card station for those stationed over overseas.

Bring a non-perishable food item to donate and earn an extra ticket for the drawing for every item donated!