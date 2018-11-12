Kraus-Anderson Community Foundation Donates $50,000 To Two Local Charities

The money was profited through they 2018 Kraus Anderson Bike Duluth Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – The Kraus-Anderson Community Foundation made a large donation Monday to two local charities.

The organization presented $50,000, which was raised through the 2018 Kraus Anderson Bike Duluth Festival, to two different beneficiaries, the Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores and the Gary New Duluth Development Alliance, who each received $25,000.

“This is helping our community at whole. The main focus of our company and the bike festival is to give back to our community here in Duluth. We support COGGS,” officer manager of Kraus Anderson Becca Bohlman said.

The foundation also announced that they will benefit the same two organizations from next year’s bike festival, which will be Aug. 2-4 2019.