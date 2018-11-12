Minnesota Power, Dairyland Power Cooperative Hold Nemadji Trail Energy Center Public Meeting

The Nedmadji Trail Energy Center is a natural gas-fired power plant that's planning to be completed in running in 2025 in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Minnesota Power and Dairyland Power Cooperative hosted a voluntary open house Monday night, involving its plans for a new energy plant.

The Nemadji Trail Energy Center is a natural gas–fired power plant that’s in the works in Superior. Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved it in a 3–2 vote at the end of October, so the two organizations are moving forward with their building plans. Monday’s meeting gave the public the chance to ask any questions they have about the current plans.

“It is one of the most important pieces of getting a new project such as this up and running and going. It’s really important that people understand all the different aspects of it, have an opportunity to comment and then be able to follow us along in the process as we work towards getting this project built for 2025,” Minnesota Power Vice President of Strategy and Planning Julie Pierce said.

Organizers said that out of the three public meetings they’ve held, Monday’s was the busiest and they had around 50 people show up halfway through the event.