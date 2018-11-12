New UPS Store Opens

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A new UPS store has popped up in Superior.

The store, which is owned and operated by a veteran, had its grand opening today on East Second Street.

Management said the new location is ideal as there are a lack of shipping businesses in that area.

“I’ve received a ton of feedback that this is going to be pretty much a hot location for all the customers to come in and take care of their [holiday shopping needs],” said owner Jasen Keske.

The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

It will be closed Sundays.