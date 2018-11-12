Students Pledge To Not Text & Drive

"It Can Wait Campaign" Focuses On Texting While Driving, With A Distracted Driving Simulator At Marshall School

DULUTH, Minn. — “It can wait” campaign highlighted the dangers of distracted driving to the students of Duluth Marshall School. About 250 attended and watched a video telling the true stories of Caleb and Forrest, who were killed by smartphone distracted driving. After the presentation students were encouraged to try out the distracted driving simulator and put their skills to the test, safely.

“It seemed different than driving a real car but it was very real in the fact that it was hard to drive distracted. When you are looking at your phone and trying to text someone, it’s difficult and not safe. When I was driving, I swerved into the wrong lane, I missed a turn that I was supposed to take, I ran a stop sign, ran a red light, I wasn’t very good at it!” laughs Alexandra D’Allaird, a Junior at Marshall School.

80% of people admit to texting and driving, while 64% admit to snapping and viewing photos while driving according to new AT&T research.

Students pledged to keep their eyes on the road and not use their cell phones while driving. Elizabeth Jarocki was among the many who jumped right out their seat to sign the pledge. “I don’t know how I couldn’t sign the pledge! Usually when I get distracted it’s usually because of music and I want to skip and song or find the ones that I want to play. I guess I never really considered that ‘texting and driving’ but it’s definitely just as much of a distraction as anything else is.”

Lieutenant Officer Jason Hanson said, “It’s honestly every single day, every single day there is someone out there that is distracted doing something. What we need to do is change people’s thought process. So when they drive, they are driving. What driving has become is down time. That’s how we get to work, that’s when we plan soccer, hockey, football, plan our meals and that can’t happen. People just need to drive.”

Many of the students agreed.

“I think what’s going to stick with me is that it seems like texting and driving isn’t that big of a deal to a lot of people. They think it’s quick and easy but the things that it does, it kills people and it leaves people in life long trauma… it’s such a big deal that we can’t just pass it off as a simple text.”

“Obviously one life isn’t worth one text that you need to send somebody. Imagine how horrible you would feel if you crashed into someone or someone crashed into you because of that one thing, that could of easily waited.”