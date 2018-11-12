Sunset Bar & Grill Closes Their Restaurant Indefinitely

The Restaurant Closed as of Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – The Sunset Bar & Grill announced on their Facebook page they are closing the restaurant portion of their business indefinitely as of November 12.

The Facebook post says the Bottle Shoppe and bar will remain open.

An employee of the restaurant tells us it has not yet been determined if the athletic fields will remain open.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.