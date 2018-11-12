Want Tips On How To Start Your Own Small Business?

Small Business Workshops Offering Tips To Help Beginners Start Up In Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — A small business workshop kicked off today, providing tips on how you can start up your own business in Douglas County.

Regional Cooking Instructor Arlene Coco lead Monday’s class on restaurant start-ups.

“Everybody’s just in the listening stage. One of the best tips I give people when they are starting a business is to remember everything takes twice as long as you think it does. And it’s twice as expensive when you first start out.” Coco explained.

If you are interested in starting up your own small business, there is one more class offered for beginners. It will be held Tuesday November 13th from 6-9pm at the Superior Business Center. It’s free to attend and snacks will be provided.