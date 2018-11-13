Account Executive

KQDS FOX 21 TV is seeking a creative and dedicated Account Executive to maintain favorable contact with current clients & develop relationships with new advertisers.

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree, 1+ years outside sales experience, and a personal interest in the local business community.

Motivated, personable individuals with the ability to listen to clients & develop comprehensive advertising plans for our broadcast & digital platforms may send a resume & cover letter to: KQDS FOX 21Attn: Brant Nicklin – Local Sales Manager 2001 London Rd. Duluth, MN 55812 or email to bnicklin@kqdsfox21.tv. (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC.