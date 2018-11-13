Bulldogs Basketball Split Doubleheader Against Wildcats

The Minnesota Duluth women's basketball team got the win in its season opener.

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team got its first win of the season while the men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the year as the UMD basketball teams split the doubleheader against Northern Michigan.

The women’s team jumped out to an early lead as the Bulldogs got the 51-45 win in their season opener. Emma Boehm led the team with 12 points while Samantha Kozlowski and Payton Kahl each recorded four assists.

The Bulldogs will head to Missouri next week to take on Drury on Nov. 20.

Meanwhile, the men’s team also jumped out to an early lead, but Northern Michigan stormed back in the second half to get the 64-52 win. Brandon Myer led the Bulldogs with 18 points and two assists while Sean Burns scored 10 and had six rebounds.

UMD will now head across the bridge to take on Wisconsin-Superior on Thursday at 7 p.m.