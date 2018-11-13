Bulldogs Football Hope Weather Adds to Home Field Advantage

The UMD football team will be taking on Texas A&M-Commerce.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD football team is hoping the weather will play a big factor as they will host their first playoff game since 2014.

The Bulldogs will take on the defending national champs Texas A&M-Commerce for the first time ever. The first part of Tuesday’s practice was held inside Romano Gym due to the temperatures outside. And with an expected wind chill on Saturday that will dip into the single digits, UMD might have more than just the home field in their advantage.

“I think everybody is kind of hoping for a really windy, cold day to maybe put a little shock to their system coming up from Texas. We’re not banking on that too much. We got to come out, execute and play good,” wide receiver Nate Ricci said.

“Regardless of whether you live here or not, playing outside in the cold is not an easy thing. It will factor into the game on Saturday. It probably will not determine a winner or a loser, but obviously we’re a team that’s practiced in it quite a bit and in the same sense, Texas A&M-Commerce has been in Minnesota twice in the last two years. They have a chance to return back to Minnesota this year,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

Kick-off for Saturday’s game at Malosky Stadium is set for 1 p.m.