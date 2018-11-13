Christmas Comes to Glensheen

DULUTH, Minn.-The holiday season is in the air at Glensheen.

Right now the mansion is closed off from the public as preparations are underway to fill the 39–room estate with holiday decorations.

Twenty–five Christmas trees are being put up throughout the mansion as Christmas tours get launched this weekend.

Staff at the site say the Congdon family always thought of Glensheen as the perfect place to celebrate Christmas.

“The Congdon family, after Glensheen was built, they had homes all over the country and every year they would all come back to Duluth to celebrate Christmas because it really feels like Christmas,” said Dan Hartman, Glensheen director.

Staff are also building an outdoor lighting display this year at the site.