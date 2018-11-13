City Council to Vote on Grant for Brighton Beach Road Reconstruction

The City Would Provide Matching Money

DULUTH, Minn. – The City Council will vote tonight on applying for a grant from the DNR for approximately $1.6 million for the Bright Beach Road which has been damaged by multiple storms over the last few years.

If the city gets funding the road would be relocated above the high wave impact zone reducing the amount of damage it gets in the future.

New parking areas would also be established at the site, a new entrance would be created, and an extension would be added to the Lakewalk which would connect it with a bike path.

The city would provide matching money for the project which would include funds from a grant they already received.