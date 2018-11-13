Dierks Bentley Coming to AMSOIL Arena in March

Tickets go on Sale November 16

DULUTH, Minn. – Country crooner Dierks Bentley is making a stop in Duluth for his Burning Man tour in March.

Bentley along with special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot County Knights will visit the Northland on Friday March 8 at the AMSOIL Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m. and range from $34.75 to $69.75

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the DECC Ticket Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or by visiting ticketmaster.com.