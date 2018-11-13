Duluth’s Black Water Lounge To Close Through 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Downtown Duluth’s Black Water Lounge will “temporarily” close Jan. 1, 2019 and stay that way through the completion of the Superior Street reconstruction project in 2020 with a reopening in early to mid-2021.

“It’s been challenging on Superior Street and will continue to be for the next few years. But there is light at the end of the tunnel as we eagerly anticipate the expansion of Essentia Health and the brand-new street improvements, once they are complete. While we hate to say goodbye… for now, we’ll take this time to plan and dream up our grand re-opening with a beautiful new Superior Street,” said Julie Thoreson, president of operations at the Black Woods Group.

Black Water employees will continue to work at the company’s other restaurants — Black Woods and Tavern on the Hill, according Thoreson.

Customers who have gift cards can hold onto them until Black Water reopens, or they can use the cards at the company’s other restaurants, according to Thoreson.

Black Water opened on East Superior Street in 2009.

Your are encouraged to follow Black Water on Facebook for future updates.