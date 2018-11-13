Eveleth-Gilbert Schools Closed Citing Heating Issues

They Hope to be Open on Thursday

EVELETH, Minn. – All Eveleth-Gilbert Schools are closed November 13 and November 14 due to issues with the schools heating system.

The message on the school website reads:

“Due to issues with our heating system, all Eveleth-Gilbert Schools will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday while repairs are being done. That’s Tuesday November 13th and Wednesday November 14th.

We are hoping the issue will be fixed by the start of school on Thursday. Thank you for your patience while we work through this issue.”