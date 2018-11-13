Fourth Annual Christmas Lighting Challenge

Voting Begins November 30

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re in the holiday spirit chances are you could win a big prize this season.

Registration is now open for the fourth annual Christmas Lighting Challenge.

A Sweet Event and Bentleyville are hosting the contest once again.

Families and business owners in the Northland are welcome to register their display online this year.

The first 20 participants to register will receive a free yard sign to help promote their display.

Voting begins November 30 and registration ends on December 5.

You can register online at www.asweeteventus.com/lightingchallenge.