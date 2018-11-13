Hayes Records Hat Trick, Yellowjackets Defeat Lumber Jills

CC Hayes completed her first career hat trick.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – CC Hayes completed her first career hat trick as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey team got the 4-1 win over Northland College on Tuesday night.

Northland got on the board first with an early goal, but it would be all UWS after. Hayes scored once in the second and twice in the third period, while Myka Sutherland was the other goal-scorer for the Yellowjackets. Catherine Johnson made 13 saves in the win.

The Yellowjackets now prepare to host UW-Stevens Point for a weekend series this Friday and Saturday.