Lumberjacks Score Late to Win Season Opener

Three different CEC players scored in the win.

CLOQUET, Minn. – It would take until the final few minutes of the second period but the Lumberjacks finally got going as Cloquet-Esko-Carlton got the 3-2 over Brainerd in the season opener.

Dea DeLeon, Taylor Nelson and Lauren Cawcutt scored for the Lumberjacks in the season opener, while Elise Lund made a huge save at the buzzer to clinch the win.

CEC will host Orono on Saturday afternoon.