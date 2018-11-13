New Type of Police Officer for Duluth

The City Council Could Vote Tonight

DULUTH, Minn. – The city council could vote tonight on adding a new type of police officer for Duluth.

The police department wants to create a new position called a ‘lateral police officer’ to help the department avoid employee shortages in the future.

The position would allow for them to hire an experienced police officer from another force which means they would have veteran cops with expedited training.

The city generally takes applications only in June for transferring officers, but this new post would also allow for them to fire experienced officers all year long.

Officials from the department tell us the lateral officer would be hired after another cop retires or leaves the department.