Pine County Sheriffs Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

HINCKLEY, Minn. – The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

Authorities responded to a report of a hold up alarm at the Hinckley Holiday Store on Fire Monument Road at 11:32 p.m. on Monday.

The clerk told authorities the store has been robbed at gunpoint and described the suspect as a white male, approximately six feet tall, wearing all black clothing and a bandana over his face.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading towards the freeway bridge.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or the Tipline at 320-629-8342.