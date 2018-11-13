Purple Heart Winners Honored in Duluth Today

DULUTH, Minn.-Purple Heart Recipients were honored in Duluth earlier today for all they have sacrificed for their country.

The St. Louis County Board passed a resolution today honoring those who were wounded in action.

With that, the county was also named a Purple Heart County, a title the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, has been striving to get.

“It’s quite a feeling to receive that recognition – to receive that particular standard – it really means a great deal to our participants,” said Dennis Hughes, a senior vice commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Those who received the honor today presented the county with signs that can be posted along county roads as tribute to Purple Heart recipients.