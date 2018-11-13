Regular Season Around the Corner for Saints Men’s Basketball

The CSS men's basketball team will take part in the Loras Tournament to open their regular season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team are getting set to open their regular season with the Loras Tournament in Dubuque, Iowa, starting Friday night.

The Saints are coming off a rough exhibition loss to UMD, but they say the game plan is to come out with a lot more energy for the season opener.

“Coach [Staniger] always talks about playing a full game, so it would be huge for us younger group of kids. We’ve got nine incoming freshmen so it’s a little learning experience for them. It will be nice to get a full game in and hopefully learn from it,” senior guard Nate Weets said.

“We want to get some wins. If they’re keeping score, let’s win the thing. That’s kind of our mentality. We’ve got to compete a whole lot better than we did at UMD. Just the effort level, intensity level and our focus right from the beginning. We need to be locked in and engaged and ready to play right away. We’ll take our chances from there,” said head coach David Staniger.