St. Luke’s to Host Free Colon Cancer Screening Event

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Miller Creek Medical Clinic is hosting an event to raise awareness of the importance of being screened for colon cancer.

St. Luke’s will be giving away free fecal immunochemical tests or FIT Kits on Thursday, November 15.

Along with the kits, health experts will be on hand to offer advice and educational materials on colon cancer screening.

Approximately one in 22 men and one and 24 women will be diagnosed with colon cancer in their lifetime. However, one in three people are not up-to-date with colon cancer screening.

Screening can prevent colon cancer by allowing providers to find and then remove polyps before they become cancerous.

Studies show that regular screening could prevent 1/3 of colon cancer deaths in the United States. To help prevent those deaths, the American Cancer Society recommends that people with an average risk of colon cancer begin screenings at the age of 45.