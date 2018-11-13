Students Showcase Research at UMD

DULUTH, Minn.-We are about a month away from the semester ending at UMD and that means students big research projects are nearing completion.

Today those students held their Undergraduate Research and Artistic Showcase.

Everything from science to art was on display during the event which serves as a spring board for students’ future academic endeavors.

“It’s important for them to talk to other students, other faculty members, to people in other departments and other programs, to tell them about what they’ve doing,” said Erik Brown, the vice chancellor of graduate research.

Thirty projects were on display for the event that happens twice a year.