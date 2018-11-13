WITC Hosts Cosmetology Open House

Program is one of two active cosmetology schools in the twin ports

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Since the closing of Regency Beauty Institute in 2016, only two cosmetology schools remain in the twin ports: Cosmetology Careers Unlimited in Downtown Duluth and the program at WITC Superior.

WITC held a cosmetology open house where prospective students could tour the facility, meet the faculty, watch demonstrations, and even get a free brow wax.

“Not only do they get to talk to us instructors, they get to talk to students who are living it right now and talk about the program that they are in,” said WITC cosmetology instructor, April Thompson.

WITC has two cosmetology classes per year the take about eight months to complete.

Their current class has fifteen students.