Zup’s Owners Speak Out After Cook Store Fire

COOK, Minn. – Crews arrived to Zup’s Food Market around 8:45 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of the store along Highway 53.

The blaze spread quickly and immediate help was requested from several nearby fire departments.

Crews remained on the scene for more than seven hours attempting to gain control of the fire. The owners are very grateful for the sacrifice of the fire crews and the support from the community. They say they plan to rebuild.

A cause is under investigation.