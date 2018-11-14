Bentleyville Takes the Lead in “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” Contest

The Contest is Featured on USA Today's Website

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville is holding on strong to the number one spot on the USA Today’s “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” contest.

The incredible outdoor “Tour of Lights” attraction is the largest free walk through lights display in the U.S.

Bentleyville lights over 5 million lights across the 20-acre Bayfront Park and provides visitors with free hot chocolate and cookies as well as photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Voting ends on December 10 and winners will be announced on the USA Today website on December 21.

You can cast your vote for the best holiday lights display by clicking here.