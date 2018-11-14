Blue Angels Prepare for Summer Duluth Airshow

Airshow 2019 Preparations Begin

DULUTH, Minn.-The Blue Angels visited Duluth today as they prepare for the 2019 airshow.

This year’s airshow will be held from July 20 to the 21st at the Duluth airport with the Blue Angels last headlining the show back in 2017.

They told us they are excited to be back in the Northland with a show that appeals to every age demographic.

“Myself as a Blue Angel – every time I see the jets fly – it makes me feel like I’m 12-years-old again, with my grandfather at the airshow. It’s exciting to be here. We reach out to people of all ages,” said Lt. Cmdr. Adam Kerrick of the Blue Angels.

The airshow is expected to attract more than 40,000 people.