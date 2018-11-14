Cardinals Football Looking for First Championship Appearance in Eight Years

The Cromwell-Wright football team will look to make history in the state semi-finals on Thursday.

CROMWELL, Minn. – Thursday morning, the Cromwell-Wright football team will look to punch their ticket to the state championship game for the first time since 2010.

And it was also the last time the Cardinals won a state title, so lots of history will be on the line at U.S. Bank Stadium. The only thing standing in their way are the defending state champions Spring Grove.

“Their quarterback is really good. They are good as a team. But we’ll be able to play with them if we play our kind of football,” quarterback Isaac Shelton said.

“It’s very exciting. Last year at Bemidji when we lost, a lot of us had some unfinished business there so it was really great to get the win,” said running back Cameron Cahoon.

“It feels awesome. I’m most happy for our seniors. Our juniors got to experience U.S. Bank [Stadium] on the sidelines two years ago. Now they will all be on the field so it will be exciting,” head coach Jeff Gronner said.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m.