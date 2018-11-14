Duluth East Students Simulate the Aging Process

Teachers say it's important for the students to understand others with limited mobility

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East High School students are learning the effects of aging through simulations.

Some of the simulations included an aging suit, a dementia simulator, and an arthritis simulator.

One instructor at the school says it is important for the students to understand others with limited mobility.

“It’s important we know where people are coming from and in order to be professional. In order to be good at what we are doing and in order to care for someone appropriately,” said Kim Olson, a medical occupational instructor.

The school also partnered with WITC, which has similar simulations.