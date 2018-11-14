Families Bowl for Strikes with a Frozen Turkey

Annual Turkey Bowl skating event held at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Bowling on the ice with frozen turkey; that’s what kids were doing Wednesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

Families could also make holiday cards for military members and skate for free to kick off the winter season.

“It’s always fun to have kids in our building and just see them having those positive experiences, get everyone together, play games and really make sure we’re making memories for them,” said Meghan Walker, a community relations associate at the Heritage Center.

Wednesday’s event was the first of four free skating events at the Heritage Center this season.