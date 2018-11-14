First Cidery Opens in Lincoln Park in Duluth

Duluth Cider Holds Grand Opening

DULUTH, Minn.- A new cidery three and a half years in the making opened Wednesday on the 2300 block of W. Superior Street.

Duluth Cider treated dozens of people to their new cider. They have six different ciders on tap.

According to the staff, they hope to be the ones to introduce Northlanders to the unique culture that’s connected to Cider making.

“The reason we started Duluth Cider is because we know this culture, this is our home, we know that what everybody here likes to do is to try a new drink, try some sort of craft product, and just celebrate what is being made locally,” said Duluth Cider co-owner, Jake Scott.

“This is Duluth’s own product, made by a bunch of Duluthians.”

Scott owns the cidery with his wife, Valerie.

Tonight Duluth Cider featured live music from the band “Black River Revue.”

A gluten-free food truck will be available outside on Saturday.