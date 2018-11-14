Health Fair Held for City Employees

Employees for the city of Duluth got some extra help with their health earlier today during a wellness fair.

Current and retired employees went to the DECC to hear presentations for everything from brain power to yoga and even getting fitness assessments.

Those attending the event said it was an eye opening experience.

Those attending also said they learned a lot about how they should invest in their future through a variety of retirement plans offered by the city.