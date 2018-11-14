Hot Turkey Sandwiches and Soup at Marine General

Store Hands Out Free Food to Raise Money for Bob's Bike Drive

DULUTH, Minn.- The parking lot of Marine General was packed Wednesday, as they hosted their annual Turkey Fry.

People could get a free turkey sandwich and some wild rice soup, all with donations being accepted for Bob’s Bike Drive.

The Drive gives bikes to needy kids around the holidays.

“Bringing awareness to the Bob’s Bike Drive,” said Marine General’s Retail Salesperson Rob Hering. “We’re still looking for donations to pay for the 400 bikes we got. So any little things help you know?”

Even if you missed your soup and sandwich, you can still donate to Bob’s Bike Drive at Marine General, and online.