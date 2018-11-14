Hunters’ Schneeweis Signs NLI for U-Mary

The dynamic Denfeld hitter is taking her talents to the Marauders.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld outside hitter Caitlin Schneeweis signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of Mary.

The Marauders play in Bismarck, North Dakota which is about seven and a half hours away. So while some people look to stay close, Schneeweis was just looking for the best fit, regardless of distance.

“I’ve always been really close to my family, but my mom has really been encouraging me to spread my wings and go somewhere else for college. U-Mary just seemed right because it’s a great school. It’s in the NSIC and I love the coaches. It was perfect,” said Schneeweis.