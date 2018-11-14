International Falls Gift Shop is on the Move

The Building was Moved 11 Blocks

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – The gift shop “It’s A Girl Thing” was moved across town in International Falls today.

The shop will be turned into a future residence the owners will live in.

The owners told us the building was moved eleven blocks, including up a hill, before making it to its final resting place on 10th Avenue.

The gift shop was originally located on Highway 53 and was built in 1982.

The building did not suffer any damage during the move.

(Video courtesy: International Falls Journal)