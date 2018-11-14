‘Meating’ Thanksgiving Demands
Superior Meats Busy with Meat Orders
SUPERIOR, Wis.- As Thanksgiving nears, area butchers are getting busy.
Employees at Superior Meats say they’ve been about two dozen turkey orders a day, as well as one or two Turducken orders.
“Lot of wow factor,” said Manager Benjamin Buchanan. “It’s a chicken stuffed inside a duck, stuffed inside a turkey. With our homemade wild rice stuffing in between the layers. For presentation purposes they’re quite spectacular.”
If you still haven’t ordered your turkey yet, Superior Meats says to call ASAP.