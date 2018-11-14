Morning Update 11-14-18 Local News and Weather Making Headlines Wednesday, November 14, 2018 November 14, 2018 Brett Scott, Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, News Update Tags: Brett Scott, brittney merlot, FOX 21, Headlines, Local, morning update, News, weather FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Politicians Visit Local School to Talk About Oppor... Evening Update: 8-2-2018 American Lung Association Promotes Screening for L... Lake County Fair Kicks Off Despite Rainy Weather