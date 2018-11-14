Spartans Celebrate National Signing Day with Three Signings

Caleigh Jensen, Conner Fonger and Erin Walpole will be playing college athletics next fall.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – It was a busy National Signing Day at Superior High School as three student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent.

Caleigh Jensen will be joining the volleyball team at Winona State. Conner Fonger signed his NLI to play baseball at Minnesota State-Crookston. And Erin Walpole won’t be going too far to play college soccer as she signed with Minnesota Duluth.

“Obviously I’ve had a good high school season and club season in the past years has been awesome. And the fact that get to keep on playing the sport that I love, I couldn’t ask for any more,” Jensen said.

“I prefer the small school. It’s not for people who like big schools. If it gets too big, it can get hectic for kids. I feel like this school is a perfect environment for me and I absolutely love being close to my family,” said Fonger.

“It’s such a huge relief. Now I can really enjoy my senior season and just have fun. I’ve put so much pressure on myself, but now it’s all done so I’m really happy,” Walpole said.