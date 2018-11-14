“The Will and the Way” Volume II Released

Book focuses on leadership success in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Volume two of the Duluth leadership book, “The Will and the Way” has arrived.

The second volume was launched on Wednesday at the Zeitgeist Arts Cafe.

The book focuses on leadership success stories in Duluth over the last twenty-five years.

There are several projects featured in the book like the St. Louis River cleanup and the building of Amsoil Arena.

Former Duluth Mayor Don Ness says volunteer writers partnered to write volume two.

“There were forty-two volunteer authors,” said Ness. “Each giving a first-hand account of how these projects came to life.”

The book is available now at your local bookstore and online.