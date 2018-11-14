Trio of Hilltopper Baseball Players Sign NLIs

Ben Pedersen, Peter Hasen and Maddux Baggs will be playing college baseball across the country.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall baseball team had three players sign their National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon.

Standout pitcher Ben Pedersen is going Division I to the University of Missouri. Pitcher and shortstop Peter Hansen will also go Division I as he signed with Bradley University in Illinois. And infielder Maddux Baggs will be joining the defending Division II national champions Augustana.

The Hilltoppers are coming off a season where they made it to the state championship for the first time in school history.