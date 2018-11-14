Turkey Bingo at Duluth VFW

70th annual Turkey Bingo expanded to two nights for the first time

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the busiest evenings of the year at the Duluth VFW has now expanded to two nights.

The 70th annual turkey bingo event brought a hundred players out in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

The 148th Fighter Wing served everybody a turkey dinner. Then, everybody played fifteen rounds of bingo

All the proceeds went to the Lincoln Park Business Group.

“This is just a great way for the community to come together right when the temperatures start to get cold, great way to come inside, stay warm, and have some fun,” said Charlie Deville, president of the Lincoln Park Business Group.

The fun continued on Thursday night with more food and bingo.