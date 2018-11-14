UWS Theatre Presents Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Production continues this Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The comedy “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” directed by UW-Superior theatre professor Cathy Fank, will take place Nov. 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.

Written by Christopher Durang, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play. It follows aging siblings who share a home where they bicker and complain. When their movie-star sister comes to town with her boy-toy, old resentments flare and so does the comedy.