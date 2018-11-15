Best Christmas Ever Nominations Close Today

Thursday, November 15 is the Final Day to Register a Northland Family in Need for this Year's Best Christmas Ever Giveaway

DULUTH, Minn. – Best Christmas Ever is a non-profit organization working to partner with business leaders and communities across the country to lift up families who have fallen on difficult times due to health conditions and other life challenges.

The vision of Best Christmas Ever started when Co-Founder Don Liimatainen began battling Ulcerative Colitis in 2010.

It was Christmas Eve, and he had just finished wrapping a few gifts he picked up from the convenience store for his son.

Then, Liimatainen heard a knock at the door. He answered to see three of his relatives saving the holiday by generously bringing huge bags full of gifts.

Nominations opened Saturday, September 1 for the 2018 Best Christmas Ever. The window of nominations will close on Thursday, November 15.

Best Christmas Ever drop offs will take place on December 17 – 23.

Click here to make your last minute nomination today!