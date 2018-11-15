Bulldog Hockey Looks to Extend Win Streak to 9

Minnesota Duluth travels to Denver for weekend series.

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite starting off the season with a tie and loss to Minnesota it is looking like the reigning national champions have found their groove.

The Bulldogs are on an 8 game win streak after taking down Colorado College. But the true test comes this weekend when UMD takes on No. 7 Denver who has quite a bit of depth.

“It does make it difficult. Sometimes the match-ups you want on paper don’t always materialize sometimes you have to switch. More importantly we have a pretty good D–core. When you have depth there too it makes it a little bit easier as well,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

UMD hits the ice in Denver this weekend. Game one is Friday with puck drop at 8:07 pm.