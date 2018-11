Bulldogs Basketball Tramples Yellowjackets in Exhibition Play

Minnesota Duluth defeats Wisconsin Superior in a basketball border battle.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Minnesota Duluth dominated Wisconsin Superior 85-45 in an exhibition game. Brandon Meyer lead the Bulldogs in points with 16 while Ronny Galvan lead the Yellowjackets with 11.

UMD now prepares for Sunday’s game against Michigan Tech. UWS looks ahead to Saturday when they will travel to Marian.