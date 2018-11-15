Can the Saints go 6-0?

CSS Women's hockey prepares for upcoming series against Adrian.

DULUTH, Minn.- The saints are currently undefeated with 5 wins and a tie so far this season. The goal is to keep that win streak alive against the upcoming series against Adrian.

“I think they’re very similar to us. They’ve had a similar start. They have a very similar record. Their special teams are similar to ours. It’s going to be a good match-up between two of the top teams in the conference and it’s something that we’re looking forward to. We haven’t played them at home in a couple years now so it’s going to be a good opportunity for us to be in our home building playing them,” said head coach Jill MacMillan.

Game one of the series is Friday at 7pm at Mars Lakeview Arena.