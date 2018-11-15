Can the Saints go 6-0?

CSS Women's hockey prepares for upcoming series against Adrian.
Mariah Janos,

DULUTH, Minn.- The saints are currently undefeated with 5 wins and a tie so far this season. The goal is to keep that win streak alive against the upcoming series against Adrian.

“I think they’re very similar to us. They’ve had a similar start. They have a very similar record. Their special teams are similar to ours. It’s going to be a good match-up between two of the top teams in the conference and it’s something that we’re looking forward to. We haven’t played them at home in a couple years now so it’s going to be a good opportunity for us to be in our home building playing them,” said head coach Jill MacMillan.

Game one of the series is Friday at 7pm at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Categories: College, Sports

